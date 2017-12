more-in

Appealing to the Union government to favourably consider proposals which would pave way for industrial growth in southern Tamil Nadu, a delegation from Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association called for more relief in the Goods and Services Tax .

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, its president K.P. Murugan said their delegation met Union Ministers and officials of Railways, Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Commerce and Industries in New Delhi recently. He said the proposed Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor would get an impetus only when a special officer was posted. For this, the State government should also evince interest.

Secretary B. Muruganantham said expediting Madurai-Bodi BG line project and introduction of a second day train between Madurai and Chennai would benefit business people.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu had assured the delegation that a favourable climate would be ensured for small scale units.