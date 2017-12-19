Loco pilots for returningto base within 48 hours

more-in

Locomotive pilots, affiliated to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union, staged a demonstration seeking the railway administration to ensure that those who drive to other stations returned to the headquarters within 48 hours.

The protest was led by divisional secretary of Loco Running Staff of the union, G. Muruganantham, and assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar. As per the Railway Board order in 2010, the running staff should not stay away from headquarters beyond 36 hours.

Those who exceed 36 hours should be monitored and efforts taken to bring them back to the headquarters within a reasonable time.

“But this order is not followed in Madurai Division. The administration should ensure that the goods crew shout not stay away from the headquarters beyond 48 hours. This can be done effectively while preparing the roster,” Mr. Ramkumar said.

He said that often the pilots, especially who work locomotives of goods trains, were forced to stay away from the headquarters for more than 72 hours. “How can they take care of the family needs,” he said.

Another limitation for the loco pilots was that they could not stay back in the headquarters for more than 16 hours.

Other demands were to give up re-engaging retired railway employees and filling up of vacancies in the running staff category.

Later, the employees laid a siege to the Divisional Control Office here.