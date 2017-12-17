Livestock loss, a double whammy for farmers

more-in

Farmers in Sirkazhi and Vedaranyam taluks in Nagapattinam district lost not only their crops, but also a significant number of livestock due to heavy rains.

Loss of livestock has been reported by farmers in many rural parts of Sirkazhi taluk and Thalaignayar and surrounding villages in Vedaranyam taluk.

While farmers recounted instances of goats drowning due to the deluge in Andagathurai and Pranthiankarai in Vedaranyam taluk, the overall livestock loss is yet to be recorded officially, it is learnt.

Farmers struggled to sustain nourishment for their cattle and livestock at the time of flooding as there was nowhere they could take them for grazing. “We are not in a position to purchase cattle feed,” Balakrishnan, a farmer of Umbalachery said.

Farmers say those among them who had lost their livestock are already apprehensive about securing crop insurance, and in such a situation, they have no hope about the government accommodating their demand for compensation for loss of livestock.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department is gearing up for the 20th livestock census to determine its socio-economic impact on lives of people in rural households. During the census that is conducted every five years, the head counts of animals and poultry birds will be conducted, alongside covering the socio-economic characteristics of households.