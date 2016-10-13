The Madras High Court’s assessment of individual performance of its judges quantitatively as well as qualitatively has evoked a mixed reaction among lawyers, with one section welcoming the move and the other fearing that it may lead to indiscriminate disposal of cases by laying stress more on upholding the law than delivering justice.

For the first time in recent years, the Annual Report-2015 of the High Court has listed out by name the 37 judges, including Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who served the High Court for the entire calendar year and disclosed the number of cases disposed by them category wise during the year thereby giving a bird’s eye view of the work done by individual judges.

Justice M.M. Sundresh has topped the list by disposing 10,810 main cases, which include 4,906 writ petitions and 5,249 bail, anticipatory bail and direction petitions, apart from other kinds of cases. He is followed by Justice R. Subbiah who had disposed 9,958 cases, including 1,744 writ petitions and 7,782 bail, anticipatory bail and direction petitions.

Welcoming the move, S. Srinivasa Raghavan, former vice-president of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association, states that such disclosure of individual performance in the public domain would create a competition among judges to dispose more number of cases though quantity could not be the sole criterion to determine the performance of a judge.

“It is not impossible for an erudite judge, full of common sense, to deliver quality along with quantity. Apart from the statistics, the Annual Report also contains a gist of significant judgements delivered by the High Court in that year. This has created a race among judges to deliver quality judgements and find a place in that prestigious list,” he adds.

Stating that this informal assessment of performance should be converted into a formal appraisal, he says that a body of judges should be constituted to evaluate the quality of work done by judges. “Judges should be like Caesar’s wife — beyond suspicion. They should voluntarily subject themselves to such appraisals and prove their mettle,” he stresses.

On the other hand, advocate R. Lakshmanan feels that such appraisals might bring pressure upon judges to dispose cases injudiciously. He also states that disposal of a simple bail application by a judge could never be compared with the disposal of a writ petition or a Second Appeal, arising out of a civil suit, which involves reading of voluminous documents.

The statistics may expose judges who hardly do any work but it cannot be taken as the final word on the performance of a judge because allocation of portfolios to the judges is done by the Chief Justice once in three months and it is not possible for him to allocate all categories of cases to all judges in a given year to be able to properly assess their quantitative performance.

“Further, there are serious issues even in assessing the qualitative performance of the judges since one man’s poison may be another man’s food. When a judgment passed by a single judge is liable to be reversed by a Division Bench and thereafter modified further by the Supreme Court, who will decide which judgment was the best?” he wonders.

“In my view, law is fixed, whereas justice is broad. Justice should be done to the litigants than merely upholding the law. If the High Court wants to reduce pendency, it should fix a time frame for the litigants, especially government departments, for filing counter affidavits and assist the court in disposing the cases than exerting pressure on the judges,” he opines.

Some are wary

that quantitative assessment may lead to indiscriminate disposal of cases