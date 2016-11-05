Private omnibus operators on inter-city and inter-State routes conceded before the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday that their vehicles were classified as ‘contract carriages’ and hence they have no authority to either fix or collect fare from individual passengers.

After recording the submission made by the counsel appearing for two different associations of omnibus operators, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said: “We only hope, at least now, realising the legal position, the bus operators may adhere to the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.”

The observation was made in an interim order passed by the Bench on a public interest litigation petition taken up by it suo motu to prevent fleecing of passengers by the bus operators, especially during festival seasons, and adjourning the hearing to November 11 to enable the appearance of Advocate General R. Muthukumaraswamy.

Earlier in the day, the judges came close to bringing the operation of omnibus operations in the State to a standstill by stating that they would pass an interim order preventing the operators from collecting fares from individual passengers either directly or through their agents since the law does not permit them to do so.

However, they dropped the idea after a senior counsel appointed as amicus curiae intervened and persuaded the court not to pass any such order in the interest of thousands of passengers until a committee was constituted to find a solution to the problem.

Though the counsel appearing on behalf of the omnibus operators claimed that they charged only for the operation of the entire bus from one station to another and that it was their agents who collected individual fares, the judges refused to buy that argument.

“We can prove to you right here that almost all bus operators have fixed fares for individual seats in their buses and they collect the fares from individual passengers. The bookings are done not only through the website of their agents but also through the websites of bus operators. This illegality has been going on for years together,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

Referring to the submission of the counsel for one of the bus operators’ associations that fares for the Deepavali season were enhanced only after an informal meeting with the Transport Minister and Transport Commissioner and the denial of the claim by a Special Government Pleader, the judge said, “It only shows the poor state of affairs.”

They, later, directed the Transport Commissioner to be present in the court on November 11 and recorded the submission of government officials that 16,181 omnibuses were checked across the State between October 27 and 30 in view of an interim order passed by the court on October 19 to prevent the bus operators from charging enhanced fares during Deepavali season.

The officials claimed that during the check, 25 buses were detained on various charges; Rs. 34.15 lakh was collected as compounding fee and Rs.3.02 lakh as tax. Further, Rs.8.67 lakh

and Rs.2.46 lakh had been proposed to be collected towards compounding fee and tax respectively.

Though it was also stated 91 buses were found to have violated the court order and that 1,133 passengers were refunded the excess fare to the tune of Rs.2.08 lakh, the judges said that the correctness of the claim could be examined only during the

final hearing of the case.