Madurai city police have arrested the kingpin behind a job racket in which around 150 youths from different parts of southern districts were duped to the tune of Rs. 1.75 crore on the promise of fetching them lucrative jobs abroad.

The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested the accused identified as Ganesa Moorthy, who had operated a fake placement agency, International Industrial Training Centre at Kalavasal, in the guise of Francis Louis.

A Diploma-holder, Vinith of K.K. Nagar on August 2 had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, that he was cheated by one Francis Loius of Rs. 1.40 lakh on the promise of sending him abroad for a high-income job.

In the similar fashion, he, in association with six others employed in the fraudulent company, had defrauded around 150 persons to the tune of Rs. 1.75 crore, he complained.

As Francis Loius went absconding, the police registered a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

After his arrest, the police found that Francis Louis, had the history of cheating people in the past too.

He had run another placement office in the name of Green India at his native place, Thambikottai, having identified himself in his original name Ganesa Moorthy in 2013 and cheating around 25 persons after collecting around Rs. 1 lakh each.

In January, February 2016, he had started another company Human Development Service Corporation in the fake name of Gouthama Deivan in Tiruchi. There he had cheated 125 persons to the tune of RS. 20 lakh.