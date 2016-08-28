Families of K. Palpandi, C. Chinnaiah become first beneficiaries of ‘GO 65’

Families of two workers who were buried alive, while digging a ring well at Kuthukkal Valasai near Thirupullani, became the first beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu after the Government issued ‘GO 65’ in February to award compensation to workers who died at the work sites even if they were not registered with Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

K. Palpandi (45) and C. Chinnaiah (30) were excavating earth in about 20-foot depth, when the sandy upper portion of the ring well caved in on August 8.

Both of them were buried alive and their bodies were recovered by fire and rescue services personnel after more than five hours of struggle as the sand kept sliding.

All of a sudden, the two families were at the crossroads after losing their bread winners, when the Welfare board came to their rescue, offering to provide them an accident relief of Rs. 5 lakh each.

“These two families became the first beneficiaries in the State after the Government issued GO 65, relaxing the norms,” J. Kalidas, District Labour Officer here said.

The family members were given the assistance at a function held in Madurai on Saturday, he said. Tamil Nadu topped the country in implementing welfare measures to the workers of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Nilofer Kafeel, Minister for Labour and Employment said while addressing the function.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance amounting to Rs. 37.90 lakh to 154 beneficiaries. In respect of 1,348 beneficiaries, a total assistance of Rs. 57.88 lakh was credited into their bank accounts, he said.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju, Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakuar, Madurai Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, MP R. Gopalakrishnan and Madurai North MLA V. V. Rajan were present at the function, he added.