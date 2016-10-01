The former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's alma mater Schwartz Higher Secondary School at Ramanathapuram has accused alumnus D. Raju of being a “busybody and a trouble monger” who had been harassing the school authorities.

The headmaster of the school made the submission before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran during the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed by Mr. Raju, now a local politician, against the school.

The petitioner had accused the school management of having shrunk the playground by building a commercial complex and sought a direction to School Education Department officials to conduct an enquiry with respect to the construction.

However, contesting the case, the headmaster filed a counter affidavit stating that there was no reduction in the space meant for school playground because of the construction along the compound wall on the southern side of the campus.

Recording those submissions, the judges said: “It is stated in the counter affidavit that the petitioner is a busybody and a trouble monger and without having public interest, he has made an attempt to harass the school authorities.

“It is stated that the petitioner, being a person of such social status as a political leader in the area, has not contributed anything for the development of the school, despite the fact that he called himself an old student of the school.”

They perused photographs and the approved building plan, for the construction of the commercial complex, submitted by the headmaster and said: “In our considered view, there is no public interest at all involved in this writ petition.

“The school has got a vast area to augment the school authority to run the school. A perusal of the photographs would go to show that it is in no way a hindrance. “The petitioner has come up with this petition only with an ulterior motive and there is no merit in the petition. This writ petition deserves only to be dismissed and accordingly, the same is dismissed.”

Schwartz had shot to limelight after Kalam in his autobiography Wings of Fire , published in 1999, recalled having been admitted to the institution at the age of 15 and reminisced the contributions made by his teachers Rev. Iyadurai Solomon and Ramakrishna Iyer in his development.

