A judicial magistrate court here has declared Rajesh alias Suresh of Timber Yard Layout in Bengaluru, a proclaimed offender on Thursday in connection with a job racket.

According to a statement from Madurai Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, the accused was booked for cheating several persons in and around Madurai on the promise of getting them jobs.

Identified as son of Renuka Arathiya of Mysore Road in Bengaluru, Rajesh alias Suresh went reported absconding from October 26, 2006. After he failed to appear before the Judicial Magistrate Court IV here before 10.30 a.m. on Thursday as instructed by the court on August 11, 2016, the Magistrate declared him a proclaimed offender. The case was registered by the S.S. Colony police.