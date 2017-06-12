Madurai

Jayalalithaa favoured AIIMS in Madurai, says OPS

Says this will benefit more people.

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa favoured the setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Thoppur in Madurai district, said former Chief Minister and leader of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction O. Panneerselvam here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport en route to Chennai, he said that when there were discussions about possible locations for setting up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, it was opined that Madurai, being the second important city in the State, will be the ideal choice.

He added that it was also felt that setting up the hospital in Madurai would benefit more people.

“This was the wish of Amma (Jayalalithaa) as well,” he said.

