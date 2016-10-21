Madurai Corporation has invited retailers planning to set up cracker outlets during Deepavali to set up their shops at Tamukkam Ground where the civic body has set up the required infrastructure.

A statement from Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said the facilities had been made for setting up 140 shops, each 100 sq feet in size.

For the 60 shops that could be set up at the already existing buildings on the premises, a rent of Rs. 5,000 will be charged per shop for a week. For the remaining 80 shops that can be set up in the open space available, the rent will be Rs. 2,000.

Those interested could apply for permission at the Corporation office in Arignar Anna Maligai.