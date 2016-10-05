The members of Madurai District Deaf Development Association observed the 59th International Day of the Deaf at the city livelihood office. The day-long celebrations included a cultural programme that showcased the skills and abilities of the deaf persons. The objective of the IDD was to draw the attention of people in power and to create awareness about the challenges faced by the differently-abled persons in the society. Berlin Jose of Russ Foundation, Manojkumar, president of MDDDA participated. Association secretary S.K. Mahendran said moral classes were being taken every Sunday for the deaf persons and counselling, personality development programmes were conducted.

