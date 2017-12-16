International cargo terminal takes off at Madurai airport

Principal Chief Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, C.P. Rao, operating the scanning machine at Madurai airport. Airport Director V.V. Rao and Commissioner, GST and CE, R. Saravanakumar are seen.

When 28 thermocol boxes containing various flowers, including ‘Madurai Malli’ (jasmine), passed through the scanner on Friday, it marked a major milestone in the history of Madurai airport.

The first consignment of 200 kg of flowers, marked for export to Singapore by a firm, S. Nagarathinam and Sons, through SpiceJet Airways signalled the active operational status of the airport’s international cargo terminal. Hitherto, agricultural produces from southern districts were exported from Tiruchi airport.

Principal Chief Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, C.P. Rao, formally inaugurated the operations at the terminal in the presence of Airport Director V.V. Rao and GST Commissioner R. Saravanakumar.

“It is a small step ... in the economic development of the region,” said Mr. C.P. Rao. He hoped that various limitations at the airport like shorter runway would be overcome in the years to come and the cargo terminal would become a hub for the southern region.

Mr. V.V Rao said the new facility would take the airport and the region a long way in terms of economic development. The Airports Authority of India was ready to provide all facilities related to cargo terminal including space for plant quarantine and cold storage.

Domestic cargo movement had increased 100% in the last one year. And the AAI was looking forward to receiving 615 acres of land from the State government for extension of runway and other airport development works, he added.

Mr. Saravanakumar said the airport at Madurai was the first in the nation to conduct international cargo operation with electronic data interchange facility. This would provide exporters hassle-free transaction of goods.

Besides Madurai Malli, vegetables from Oddanchathiram market in Dindigul district would also find export opportunity. An outreach programme would be conducted for stakeholders to get familiarised with export-import norms.

Senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, S. Rethinavelu, wanted permanent posting of plant quarantine officials and expedite cold storage facility for perishable goods at the airport.

He also insisted that the airport should be brought under the bilateral air services agreement that would enable foreign airliners to operate out of Madurai.

Joint Commissioner, GST and CE, V. Pandiraja and N. Naresh were present on the occasion.