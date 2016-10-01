Madurai airport that got a new modern terminal building at a cost of Rs. 129 crore in 2010 was making losses because of increased recurring expenditure.

When Ilyushin-76, long-range transport aircraft, made five landings at Madurai airport in quick successions this month, it brought in not just huge revenue for the loss-making airport, but also underlined the immediate need to have international cargo facility.

The aircraft has been importing and exporting materials to and from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district. This was possible after the Department of Central Excise and Customs made special arrangements for clearance of materials both ways on specific dates.

“Our target of international cargo handling from Madurai airport is 200 tonnes per month. But, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India alone has given us over 300 tonnes of international cargo in the last one month,” Madurai Airport Director, V.V. Rao, said.

He was responding to queries on the status of commissioning international cargo facility at Madurai airport, while addressing members of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.

Stating that otherwise such a huge quantity of materials would have gone to airports either in Thiruvananthapuram or Tiruchi, Mr. Rao also said that such movement of international cargo on special request would continue for five months.

Senior president of the chamber S. Rethinavelu said that though the notification for international cargo facility was issued in 2014, it had not taken off for some reason or other. He pointed out that many airliners that were interested to operate from Madurai to a few international destinations were hesitant only because of lack of international cargo facility, that would bring them better revenue. “Agriculturists here involved in flower and vegetable cultivation will benefit, if export of perishable goods becomes a reality from Madurai airport,” he said.

He said that the chamber, along with exporters, was ready to give a letter of consent to the Department of Customs and Airports Authority of India to make international cargo facility operational in Madurai airport, initially without cold storage facility.