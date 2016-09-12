A 27 year old anti-poaching watcher Velraj, who is attached to Kadayam Forest Range, was attacked by an Indian gaur when he was on duty in the range on Saturday. The incident occurred near a water bully in the range when Velraj was there along with six of his colleagues.

The victim was caught hold by the animal in the misty fog surrounded at the incident site. As soon as the animal caught hold of him, he was thrown up, hit on a tree and fell on a rock. The victim suffered injuries on his forehead, chest and right hip, sources told The Hindu on Sunday.

His colleagues sought the help of ‘108’ ambulance. Subsequently, he was taken after crossing three km to reach the foothills, where they provided him first aid and immediately sought help of doctors from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. It was a timely help rendered by the doctors, which saved the life of the injured watcher.

Now, the victim is out of danger and it requires about a week’s time of observation in the government hospital, where he is under treatment.