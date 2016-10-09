Children taking a close look at the sky through a telescope at Mariamman Teppakulam, at an event organised by the Galileo Science Centre in Madurai on Saturday.— PHOTO: G. MOORTHY

Hundreds of families visited the Teppakulam here to observe the moon on the International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday.

Looking at the moon through two telescopes at an event organised by Galileo Science Centre, about 1200 people related what they observed to the myths and beliefs associated with the Earth’s immediate neighbour. International Observe the Moon Night is observed all over the world every year to encourage observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon.

According to A. Sathyamanickam, Director, Galileo Science Centre, a telescope was exclusively earmarked for children to observe the moon. Both children and elders showed equal enthusiasm in participating in the event. Mr. Sathyamanickam said that most of them were worried that Madurai did not throw many opportunities to foster scientific temper among children. The International Observe the Moon Night also brought into focus the need for having a science centre in the city, with a planetarium, he said.

The day featured a meeting with scientist N. Sivasubramanian, former Chief General Manager, Indian Space Research Organisation, and a film show at a workshop organised at Maniyammai Nursery School. Participants were asked to prepare a model of the moon at the workshop.