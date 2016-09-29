Burglars broke into the house of one A. Alammal (55) at Chinna Arasampatti under Melur police station limits and decamped with gold jewels and silver articles.

The police said that the woman had left the house locked as she went to her daughter’s house in Nagamalai Pudukottai on Monday afternoon. However, she received a phone call from her neighbour about the burglary and she rushed back home on Tuesday.

She found that over three sovereigns of gold, 200 grams of silver articles and Rs. 5,000 were stolen from the house.

The Melur police are investigating.