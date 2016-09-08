Poly house technique helps control temperature: Collector

Combining technology and innovation, a 36-year-old software engineer-turned-farmer, V. Govindaraj, has successfully produced a record output of cucumber from a land measuring just 2,000 square metres in a sleepy hamlet, Chetti Pillayar Natham, near Tirumangalam here.

A dry belt, where getting potable water is seen as a Herculean task by villagers, this young man has turned not only the area fertile, but also introduced a new meaning to agriculture.

Speaking to a group of visiting journalists on Wednesday, Mr. Govindaraj said that he was guided by the officials in the department of horticulture. “With just 2,000 square metres of land spread, I have produced 21 tonnes of cucumber in 130 days. In one year, I hope to harvest close to 100 tonnes. This was possible due to the poly house concept, where we can control the temperature, increase humidity, prevent pest attack, disease and use water through drip irrigation…” he added.

The Collector, K. Veera Raghava Rao, said that farmers should come forward to adapt to changes. Presently, there were about a handful of farmers who had taken up cultivation of vegetables like cucumber on an area of 25,000 square metres in the district by adopting poly house concept in locations like near Alagar Koil hills, Sivaganga Road. “When more number of farmers would understand the nuances and adopt the technology, the cultivable area shall expand and we may get more green cover,” he noted.

The National Horticulture Mission has a number of programmes for the farmers and it offered attractive subsidies, which should be utilized to the maximum. In the case of Mr. Govindaraj, the government gave subsidy to the tune of Rs. 8.90 lakh against his investment of Rs. 24.50 lakh. Depending on the capability of the farmer subsidy can be availed, said Go. Poopathi, Deputy Director (Horticulture). “The location does not matter much as the crop is grown with the aid of technology. Be it semi-dry or bone-dry, the interest of the farmer was important. He can turn the land into a fertile zone,” he stressed.

At Rayapalayam village, a retired banker N. Devaraj, who owned land in the area had established solar panel at a cost of Rs. 4.39 lakh through which he generated electricity and operated the motor to draw water from the well for his farm. Armed with a subsidy of Rs. 3.35 lakh from the Department of Horticulture, he is successfully growing sapotta, curry leaves, Amla, and “Navalpazham.”

A group of 13 students from Horticulture College for Women, Tiruchi, interacted with the farmers who had adopted poly house technology for growing cucumber. The students said that they were here as part of their curriculum. During their three-month internship, they would be interacting with farmers, visiting the farms and also learning from the officials in the Department of Horticulture. “It is a very good experience for us to see for ourselves and understand the difficulties and problems of farmers and offer suggestions from what we have studied,” the girls said.