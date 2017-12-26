Shut in 2015, observation home yet to be reopened

more-in

Nearly three years after shutting it down for renovation, the Observation Home for Boys and Girls on Kamarajar Salai here, which is the only such facility for Madurai and five surrounding districts to accommodate juveniles in conflict with law, is yet to be reopened by the Social Defence department.

With increasing number of cases against juveniles, police officials said that they were being taken to the already-congested observation homes in Tiruchi, Tirunelveli or, at times, even to Chennai.

The home here, which also serves Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Theni and Dingdigul districts, was closed in February 2015, following a series of notorious incidents of inmates escaping from it. Twenty-two inmates lodged at that time were transferred to homes in Tiruchi and Tirunelveli. It is one of the two homes in the State managed through non-governmental organisations and not directly by the Social Defence department.

Citing lack of security and other infrastructure at the building, which was constructed in the 1930s, the Social Defence department said during the time of closure that it would be reopened in a few months after renovation.

A senior official from Madurai City police, speaking on anonymity, said that the inordinate delay in reopening the home made it difficult for both the children, who come in conflict with law, and police officials.

“The involvement of juveniles in crime incidents is on the rise, particularly in mobile phone and bike thefts. Even on Sunday, two juveniles were arrested for stealing seven bikes,” he said.

Pointing out that all these teenagers had to be taken to Tiruchi or Tirunelveli after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here, he said it had become difficult for the police to bring them back every time for further appearance and parole hearing.

“Moreover, the parents of these teenagers, who almost always come from socio-economically backward families, often tend to avoid them once they get tangled in criminal cases. Now, with their children kept in far away places, the parents rarely visit them,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official from the Social Defence department said that the initial plan of renovation was later changed into construction of new buildings by demolishing a major portion of the existing structure.

“It is coming up with all infrastructure, including proper security features, play area for inmates and even office buildings for our department. We are planning the inauguration in the next two months,” he said.