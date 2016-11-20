The State Government informed the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday that a Secretary-level meeting was held in Chennai on Thursday to consider the view taken by the court that it was not legal on the part of Public Works Department (PWD) to sell river sand in units as was being done for years together and that it could be sold only by its weight.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and D. Krishnakumar was informed by Special Government Pleader M. Govindan that the outcome of the high-level meeting was yet to be disclosed. He requested the court to provide time to the state till Friday for the appearance of Advocate General R. Muthukumaraswamy to apprise the court of the decision taken at the meet.

Acceding to his request, the judges adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed by Tiruchi-based advocate M. Rajendran challenging a 2008 Government Order permitting sale of sand by measure and not weight. He had claimed that the State was losing huge revenue due to its failure to erect weigh bridges at quarry sites and account for every grain of sand sold.

The petitioner pointed out that every valuable, including the minerals, must be weighed in terms of its weight as per the Legal Meterology Act and that the Motor Vehicles Act also requires determination of unladen as well as laden weight while transporting goods through motor vehicles.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, a Division Bench of Mr. Justice Nagamuthu and Justice M.V. Muralidaran had directed the SGP to obtain instructions from the State Government on the issue since the law was very clear on the issue of sale of sand and it was “illegal” on the part of PWD to sell the mineral in terms of measure and not by its weight.

Though the SGP contended that one unit of sand would roughly weigh about 4,968 kg, and that the G.O. issued on May 31, 2008 permits sale of three units of sand per truck at the rate of Rs.300 for every unit, the judges refused to buy his argument on the ground that it would not be appropriate for the State to sell the valuable mineral through a rough calculation of its weight.