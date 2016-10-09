For 23-year-old youth from the city, it was rebirth when the team of neuro surgeons successfully stepped out of the operation theatre after performing a “high risk,” complex surgery for 14 hours, in two phases, on the brain and spine junction.

A fortnight ago, the youth, who was working as a mechanic, stepped into the Hannah Joseph Hospital on Lake View Road here, accompanied by his parents. He was weak and experienced numbness in right upper and lower limbs. He also had difficulty in walking for the last six months.

A close look at the MRI scan indicated that the youth had a complex abnormality at the brain and spine junction, which had actually been there since childhood and had worsened in the recent past.

Sharing the experience with reporters here on Saturday, M.J. Arunkumar, Managing Director of Hannah Joseph Hospital, said that as there were anomalies involving bones, joints and the spinal cord, the patient had problems on his hands and legs. The team of doctors, comprising Caroline Jebakumar (Anesthesiologist), N. Arunkumar (neuro anesthesiologist) and others, planned to perform the surgery in two phases.

On day one, after administering general anaesthesia, using the open mouth approach, with the aid of neurosurgical microscope, the bone, Odontoid (C2), was drilled using a high speed drill.

This was done to remove the compression at the junction of the brain stem with the spinal cord from the front after opening his pharyngeal muscles.

On the second day, the surgery was done on the back side of the head and neck. The occipital region of the skull was drilled and upper cervical spine decompressed so that it could relieve the compression at the junction. The dural covering was opened to facilitate free flow of cerebrospinal fluid across this junction. Finally, the head was fixed to the spine using Titanium implants for stability.

After observing overnight on ventilator, the patient was shifted out of the neuro ICU, tOver the last 7 days, there was tremendous improvement and on the tenth day, the patient was able to walk with a neck collar.