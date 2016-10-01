‘The commission had erred in accepting the explanation offered by the supposed victim’

The Madras High Court Bench here has set aside an order passed by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on April 25, 2008 directing the State Government to pay a compensation of Rs.1.5 lakh to a victim of custodial torture and recover the money from an Inspector of Police and two Head Constables.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani passed the order while allowing a 2008 writ petition filed by Inspector Chinnaiah who was accused of having assaulted the supposed victim, V. Sakthivelat Thogamalai Police Station in Karur district on December 27, 2004.

Pointing out that the victim had taken eight months to lodge a complaint with the SHRC, the judges held that the commission had erred in accepting the explanation offered by the supposed victim that he took such a long time to complain because the policemen had warned him of severe consequences if he disclosed the incident to others.

The Division Bench said that it was hard to believe the explanation given by the victim especially when it was his own case that he had the assistance of a lawyer, S. Selvagandhi, immediately after the incident and that advocate, a family friend, had informed the SP about the reported illegal detention and torture.

“An advocate was guiding the case of the first respondent and a complaint was lodged with the SP immediately. Therefore, the reason given by the first respondent is not valid and the second respondent (SHRC) erred in accepting the same. The said conclusion of the second respondent is unacceptable,” the Bench added.

