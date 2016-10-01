The Madras High Court Bench here has set aside the conviction and life sentence imposed by a trial court in a case of patricide after disbelieving evidence adduced by the sole eye witness in the case, the paternal uncle of the accused.

Allowing a criminal appeal preferred by Chinnakannu alias Chinnakannan of Kottaivilaipatti in Tirunelveli district, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran also ordered return of fine amount paid by the appellant and cancelled his bail bonds.

The judges pointed out that the Vickramasingapuram police had accused the appellant of having hacked his father Muthukutti Narayanan to death on April 2, 2007 due to a long pending dispute between them over selling away their family properties.

A Sessions Court in Tirunelveli had convicted the appellant and ordered him to undergo imprisonment for life on the basis of evidence adduced by the brother of the deceased who claimed to have witnessed, by chance, the accused hacking his father to death.

However, disbelieving his evidence, the Division Bench said that there was medical evidence to prove that the appellant too had suffered cut injuries on his palm on the day of the incident but the supposed eye-witness had not spoken anything about those injuries.