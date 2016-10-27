The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday suggested establishment of district-level sub units, headed by officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, in Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department exclusively for probing child missing cases that go undetected for over four months by local police.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran made the suggestion to Advocate General R. Muthukumaraswamy during the hearing of a batch of habeas corpus petitions, including those that were transferred from the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai, with respect to scores of children missing through the years and the inability of the local police to trace them.

The judges said the Supreme Court had recently ordered that all child missing cases that remained undetected for more than four months by the local police should be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and investigated on the basis of prima facie presumption that the child concerned should have been kidnapped or trafficked.

However, since such a unit in the State was functioning under the CB-CID, the judges suggested that sub units could be established in every district under the leadership of DSPs to probe only child missing cases.

In his reply, the AG said the government was in principle agreeable to establishing such sub units but the only impediment was whether it would be feasible to depute officers in the rank of DSP to head them.

After recording his submission, the judges asked him to obtain instructions from the Home Secretary by November 11.

In so far as the requirement under Section 107(1) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to designate at least one officer in every police station as Child Welfare Police Officer was concerned, the AG informed the court that it had been already done and the Director General of Police had issued instructions to all police stations.

Similarly, Section 107 (2) of the Act required establishment of Special Juvenile Police Units, headed by a DSP and comprising two social workers, including a woman, in every district.

The proposal for establishing such units had been forwarded to the government and a Government Order could be expected in a month, the AG added.

On the issue of payment of compensation to the parents of 47 children who could not be traced for long, Mr. Muthukumaraswamy told the court that they would be compensated before December 12 as ordered by the judges during the hearing of the HCPs in Chennai in August.