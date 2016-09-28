The Madras High Court has disapproved of the act of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which had been squatting over a private property for over a decade without even paying the “paltry” rent of Rs.360 for three months for the land spread over 9,463 sq.ft in a prime location in Salem city.

Allowing a writ petition filed by the land owners, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan directed BPCL to hand over the possession of the premises to the petitioners within a month from the date of receipt of his order and pay the admitted arrears of rent with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum till full and final settlement.

Disapproves of the company squatting over private property for over a decade without even paying rent