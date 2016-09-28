The Madras High Court has disapproved of the act of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) which had been squatting over a private property for over a decade without even paying a “paltry” rent of Rs. 360 per quarter for the land measuring 9,463 square feet in a prime location in Salem city.

Allowing a writ petition filed by the landowners, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan directed the BPCL to hand over the possession of the premises to the petitioners within a month from the date of receipt of his order and pay the admitted arrears of rent with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum till full and final settlement.

The judge said the petitioners’ grandfather, Khaderkhan, had given the land on lease to Burmah Shell Oil Storage and Distribution Company of India in 1956 for a period of 10 years. As the lease agreement contained an option of renewal for a further period of 10 years, it was exercised by the company in 1966.

In 1976, the company got nationalised and became a government undertaking that was later renamed as Bharat Refineries, and thereafter BPCL. Subsequently, the petitioner’s father, K. Mehaboob Khan, resisted the move to renew the lease for 10 years from 1976 and once again for a period of 20 years from 1986 and initiated several legal proceedings. Yet, the BPCL continued to operate a retail fuel outlet at the property through one of its agents and deposited rent till December 2004.

The present petitioners, M. Ashrafunissa and M. Meharunissa, after their father’s death in June 2006, got cancelled a ‘No-Objection Certificate’ issued by the police department to the BPCL for operating the fuel station. The company filed a writ petition challenging the cancellation, but Justice R. Subbiah dismissed it on June 8.

Pointing out the judge made observations against the oil major in the June 8 order, Mr. Justice Sathyanarayanan said BPCL must vacate the property and hand over possession to petitioners since it had already been held the company was not entitled to any benefit under Tamil Nadu City Tenants Protection Act, 1921.