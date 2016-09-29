The Madras High Court Bench here has confirmed the conviction and life sentence imposed on an individual by a trial court for murdering his wife by banging her head on a wall and then burning the body.

A Division Bench comprising Justices M.V. Muralidaran and B. Gokuldas dismissed an appeal preferred by Johnson alias Jesu Johnson and confirmed the judgment passed by Thoothukudi Principal Sessions Court on July 20 last.

According to the prosecution, the appellant murdered his wife on January 26, 2013 following a quarrel between them when they were residing as tenants on the first floor of a house owned by Babu within Thoothukudi North police station limits.

The police claimed that the houseowner and the neighbours pacified the quarrelling couple on the day of occurrence.

After some time, they saw smoke emanating from the house.

They also saw Johnson rush down the stairs, and he reportedly confessed to them to having murdered his wife.

They doused the fire by pouring water and informed the police.

The appellant contended that the trial court erred in finding him guilty despite all crucial prosecution witnesses, including his houseowner and neighbours, turning hostile during examination.

Rejecting his submission, the judges said evidence adduced even by those who turned hostile and did not support the prosecution case in its entirety could be relied upon by the courts to the extent it supported the prosecution case.

Those witnesses did not deny having rushed to the place of occurrence and dousing the fire.

Further, it was not the case of the appellant that he and his wife never quarrelled with each other.

The appellant too suffered minor burn injuries. Though, he claimed to have suffered them in an attempt to save his wife who, according to him, committed suicide, such claim was proof of his presence at the time of the incident, the judges said.

This, coupled with the post-mortem report that there were contusions and haemorrhage on the forehead of the body, was enough to prove that the deceased was murdered before her body was burnt.

“If at all the appellant had not murdered his wife and the woman had actually attempted to commit suicide, as a normal prudent man he would have sought the assistance of his neighbours to save his wife. But, he did not do so.

“On the contrary, his statement before a doctor who treated him was that he sustained injuries when he set fire to the body of the deceased. Further, if he had not committed any offence, he would have lodged a complaint to the police about the occurrence.

“This conduct of the appellant leads to the inevitable conclusion that it was he who committed the murder...” the Bench concluded.