A senior court staff said any disturbance to cement plaster must be repaired quickly

The Madras High Court Bench here was inaugurated on July 24, 2004, and the court buildings have already begun showing signs of ageing with corrosion of reinforced concrete ceiling, frequent electrical fires, dampening of walls during rainy days and leaking of rainwater from joints on ceiling beams that seamlessly attach a four-storied administrative block to a two-storied building housing court halls.

To top it all, the majestic exterior of the court building, designed to resemble its parent court built in Chennai in 1892, has suffered a visible dent with cement plaster peeling off from the bottom of the central minaret. The concrete fell off due to corrosion of steel reinforcements which are now open to vagaries of weather.

A senior court staff said any disturbance to cement plaster must be repaired as soon as possible, failing which it might lead to a much bigger damage to the building. “Unfortunately, the damage has been caused below the minaret... and I don’t know how fast Public Works Department would be able to get sanction for funds required to commence the work,” he lamented.

When contacted, a top official of the court said he had asked the PWD to re-plaster the place from where the concrete peeled off. “The concrete has peeled off from another part of the building too. I have asked them to repair both the damages. Of course, there is a crunch for funds as the PWD has not received funds even for other civil works under way, but we are hopeful of carrying out the works at the earliest,” he said.

On the building suffering from frequent electrical fires, he said the last of such fires occurred inside the electric panel room close to court hall number two on August 19, and it was found that the fire broke out due to improper earthing in electrical network. “Now, it has been attended to. The other minor fire accidents were due to electrical short-circuits. They have been set right then and there through the electrical wing of the PWD,” he said.

He stated that corrective measures had been taken with respect to dampening of walls, especially due to stagnation of rainwater on the window shades, and the results could be assessed only during the monsoon. “We have no other option but to depend on the PWD for maintaining the administrative building with a plinth area of 2,46,805 square feet and the court hall building spread over 1,63,708 square feet,” he added.