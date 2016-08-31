In yet another effort to create awareness of heritage and culture among children, Madurai chapter of the Indian National Trust for Culture and Heritage (INTACH) conducted the Heritage Quiz 2016 at Thiagarajar College here on Tuesday.

The programme, according to S. Suresh, the quiz master, was to create awareness of history, culture, heritage and tradition of the city and the country they belong to among students. Twenty teams participated in the preliminary round of the quiz, which was conducted for students of class VII to X from schools in and around Madurai. Among them, five were chosen for the finals.

The final round featured questions from history, archaeology, culture, architecture and traditional habits. The three toppers of the quiz were Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Baba Building), Dolphin Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Mahatma CBSE School. The team from Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Baba Building) will compete in the State-level competition to be held in Chennai. Uma Kannan, convener, INTACH Madurai chapter, presided over the programme.