The Madras High Court Bench here has decided to modify an order passed by it on June 24, 2014 on a public interest litigation petition with respect to cleansing the environment at various waterfalls in Courtallam in Tirunelveli district, and preventing the tourists from spoiling the environment, since it contained certain impractical directions.

When the public interest litigation petition, kept pending for the last two years for issuing continuous writ of mandamus, came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran on Wednesday, they demonstrated to the Special Government Pleader and other lawyers as to why the court order required an amendment.

The judges pointed out that the very first direction in the 2014 court order reads: “This court prohibits the use of oil, shampoos, soaps, detergents, shikakai (soap nut), plastic items and washing of clothes in the bathing area of the falls and the sale of the said items is also prohibited in Courtallam area except for the personal use of the people who are natives of the town panchayat.”

Later, the Bench adjourned the hearing till Friday for filing of an appropriate petition by the parties concerned.

In 2014, the court had issued 33 directions, including redrawing of the territorial jurisdiction of Courtallam police station.