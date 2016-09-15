Denies anticipatory bail in a case filed under POCSO Act

: The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday directed its Registry to lodge a police complaint against Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa, her husband I. Lingeswara Thilagan, son L. Pradeep Raja and Madurai-based advocate S. Vijayakumar for “playing a fraud upon the court” by filing a “forged” document. The AIADMK MP was recently expelled from the party.

Justice V.M. Velumani said, “it is absolutely necessary for this court to issue a direction to the police to register a case” on the basis of the complaint ordered to be lodged by the Registar (Judicial) of the High Court since “prima facie, it appears that the document has been forged and the same has been signed and executed outside Madurai and produced before this Court, as though it has been signed and executed at Madurai.”

Through a separate order, the judge also denied anticipatory bail to the MP, her husband, son and mother R. Gowri in a case booked against them by the inspector of Pudukottai All Women Police Station in Thoothukudi district last month under the Indian Penal Code as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for having allegedly ill-treated and sexually abused two domestic aides since 2011.

Ms. Justice Velumani pointed out that unlike other criminal offences where an accused must be presumed to be innocent unless the contrary was proved and the burden of proving the guilt was on the prosecution, Section 29 of POCSO Act states that those prosecuted for offences under Sections 3,5,7 and 9 of the Act should be presumed to have committed the offence unless the contrary was proved and the burden of proving innocence was upon the accused.