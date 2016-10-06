The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday directed Madurai Collector to visit the Subramania Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram near here and draw a sketch, with the assistance of the temple engineer, on allowing ‘cost- free darshan’ of all five deities in the temple on all days and occasions irrespective of the crowd.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the interim order on a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court on the basis of a letter written by a devotee to the senior judge complaining that only ‘paid darshan’ was permitted for four out of the five deities in the temple on almost all days citing crowd.

When the Bench countered the counsel for the temple as well as temple staff who had come to the court to give instructions to the counsel, they told the judges that paid darshan alone was permitted for four deities, except the prime deity, in the temple since it becomes unmanageable to control the crowd in the cave temple.

However, disagreeing with the submission, the judges said that the temple cannot give such reasons to prevent the poor people who cannot afford to pay any money from worshipping the deities.

“If crowd is your problem, then you can stop paid darshan and allow the poor devotees to worship without any payment,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

He also read out to the counsel the letter written by the devotee expressing his anguish over many financially poor devotees like him not being able to get a darshan of the deities and seek remedy for their grievances just because the temple management was keen on making money even to permit the devotees to worship in the altar of God.

“Wrong reporting”

The judge also said that the letter had been written due to “wrong reporting” in a Tamil newspaper about an order passed by the court recently while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed against the practice of having paid darshan in temples. “We did not pass any order as reported in the newspaper,” the judges said.