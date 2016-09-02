Shocked over missing of case records from Tiruchi District Court complex, the Madras High Court Bench here has called for a detailed report from the Principal District and Sessions Judge on steps taken by him to trace the records and the progress made so far.

Justice M. Venugopal directed the District Judge to submit the report in a sealed cover to the High Court’s Registrar (Judicial) who, in turn, was ordered to place it before the Bench during the hearing of a writ petition, seeking a direction to trace the records, on September 8.

The interim directions were given on the writ petition filed by a landlord who had instituted rent control proceedings against his tenant before an Additional District Munsif Court in Tiruchi in 2013. The Munsif allowed the landlord’s plea and ordered eviction on August 26, 2015.

Subsequently, an Execution Petition was also filed before the Munsif Court seeking a direction to implement the eviction order. In the meantime, the tenant preferred an appeal against the eviction order before the Principal Subordinate Judge in Tiruchi and obtained an interim stay in his favour.

Even as all this was happening, the landlord came to know in January this year that the Principal Subordinate Judge had not received the entire case bundle from the Munsif Court and that many documents submitted by him as well as the tenant were missing from the bundle.

He gave many representations to the Principal District and Sessions Judge to trace the missing records and also sent a complaint to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on February 24. Yet, the records were not traced, forcing him to file the present writ petition seeking a direction to the District Judge.

After recording his submissions, Mr. Justice Venugopal recalled a circular issued by the High Court way back in 1989 directing subordinate judicial officers to report instances of missing of court records, immediately, either to the Registrar General or Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court.

“In the case on hand, it is not known as to whether the Principal District Judge, Tiruchi, or the Principal Subordinate Judge had informed the Registrar General or the Registrar (Vigilance),” the judge said, and directed the District Judge to submit a detailed report on the issue.