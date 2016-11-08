The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed the State Government to file a compliance report by November 14 with respect to an order passed by it on June 24, 2014 with a series of 33 directions on keeping the waterfalls in Courtallam neat and clean.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed Special Government Pleader M. Govindan to mention the directions that had been complied with and those that could not be complied with due to practical difficulties so that the court could modify those conditions and pass better orders.

Experts summoned

The judges also summoned a few experts on ecology to be present in the court on November 14 to offer their opinion on permitting the use of oil and ‘shikakai’ (soap nut) alone by those who prefer to take bath in the waterfalls. They recorded the submission of an Advocate Commissioner that there was no harm in permitting oil bath.

“Our decision to modify the orders has been misconstrued as if we are going to relax the orders passed by the earlier Division Bench. It is not so. We are equally concerned about preserving the ecology and environment in Courtallam...,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

Pointing out that the 11th direction issued by the court states: “the Government Authorities are directed to provide bar facilities to TASMAC shops as early as possible,” the judge wondered whether a court of law could pass such an order instead of stopping with prohibiting consumption of liquor in public places. Later, the Bench directed the Advocate Commissioner also to pay a visit to Courtallam and submit a report on November 14.