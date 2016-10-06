: The Madras High Court Bench here has restrained the State government, represented by its Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj Secretary, and Karur Municipality from letting sewage into Amaravathi river which joins the Cauvery before the water is pumped out for the drinking purpose.

Allowing a public interest litigation petition pending since 2012, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran refused to give two months’ time for the municipality to complete underground drainage works and stop letting the sewage into the Amaravathi. They ordered it should be stopped completely by October 30.

Health hazard

The judges said: “In our considered view, since the water from Amaravathi river, which flows into Kaveri (sic) river, is being taken for drinking purposes, we cannot allow the drainage to drain into Amaravathi river. We are sure that it will cause great health hazards for the people in the locality.

“Though this writ petition has been pending from the year 2012, the respondents have not taken effective steps to stop draining the drainage water into Amaravathi river. Therefore, we are impelled to issue a direction, as prayed for.”

The Bench recorded that the Commissioner of Karur Municipality appeared before it and “tacitly” conceded that the sewage of the Municipality was being let into Amaravathi river and that water from the river flowed into the Cauvery from where the water was pumped out to meet the drinking water needs of the residents of various other places.

“He has stated that the underground drainage project is being implemented in Karur and it will take some more time for completing the same and that within two months from now, the Municipality will ensure that no drainage/sewage water was let into either Amaravathi river or Kaveri river,” the judges said.

Refusing to grant such a long time, the judges allowed the writ petition preferred by Karur Mavatta Nilathadi Neer Pathugappau Matrum Sayakalival Pathikkapatta Vivasayigal Sangam, an association of farmers affected due to discharge of effluents into rivers and interested in preserving groundwater, represented by its secretary M. Ramalingam.

The petitioner association had sought a direction to the State government and Karur Municipality to provide proper drainage system in terms of Section 137 of the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act and not to let sewage into the Amaravathi or its channels.