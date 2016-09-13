The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) enquiry into alleged irregularities in permission granted by the State Government in 2008 to Emergency Management and Research Institute to operate 108 ambulance services in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran dismissed the petition pending since 2011 on the ground that the petitioner A. Jeyaprakash Narayanasamy had not included EMRI as one of the respondents to the case despite accusing the firm of having made sure that the conditions for granting the permission were tailor made to suit its abilities.