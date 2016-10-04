The State Government has informed the Madras High Court Bench here of steps being taken to declare the Thirumalai Hill spread over 7.93 hectares in Sivaganga district as a protected monument under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966 after excluding a temple and a Nandavanam maintained by Sivaganga Samasthanam.

The submission was made before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran who were seized of a public interest litigation petition filed by a local resident Ayyanar seeking a direction to the State Government to declare the hill as an ancient monument since it contained Brahmi inscriptions, Jain beds and ancient herbal paintings dating back to first century BC.

After recording the submission made by the Department of Archaeology, the Division Bench closed the PIL petition stating: “In view of the said stand taken by the government, it is crystal clear that the State Government has already proposed to protect the hill, excluding the Temple and the Nandavanam, as a monument and the Government is going to protect it.

“This writ petition is disposed of recording the stand of the Government of Tamil Nadu and we further direct the State Government and the authorities under the Act to expedite the process.”

In its report, placed before the court, the archaeological department stated that the Nandavanam was not of any archaeological importance and that it was being used by the temple devotees to perform certain rituals. Hence, it had been proposed to exclude it and the temple from the purview of the 1966 Act.

“It is further submitted that the hillock area enclosing the temple, though it is stated as it is maintained by the Sivagangai Samasthanam, the revenue records show the entire area including the temple ownership as ‘Arasu Poramboku’ (government land),” the report, extracted by the judges in their order, read.