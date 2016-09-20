: The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has embarked on a mission to dispose of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions that have been pending for years.

According to sources in the High Court Registry, Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was keen on clearing backlog of cases, and hence, had made certain changes this time in allocation of portfolio to judges.

Usually, one Division Bench in the High Court would be allotted the job of dealing with PIL petitions, writ appeals and writ petitions arising out of eviction proceedings and another would be asked to handle criminal appeals and habeas corpus petitions.

However, this time, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran had been asked to dispose of PIL petitions and habeas corpus petitions in the forenoon session and criminal appeals in the afternoon session on every working day.

This arrangement has led to disposal of many long-pending cases such as a PIL petition seeking a direction to Virudhunagar Collector to remove encroachments from a particular piece of land in Rajapalayam taluk. The petition, pending since 2012, was dismissed by the Bench recently after Government Advocate Aayiram K. Selvakumar informed that the land did not belong to the government.

“Many such frivolous cases are pending with us. When they are filed, court admits and orders notice. The news also gets highlighted in the media. Thereafter, the case fades into oblivion,” a court official said.

Similarly, another PIL petition pending since 2012 seeking a direction on selecting beneficiaries for free distribution of goats and sheep was dismissed by the Bench since it felt that that no relief could be granted after these many years.

The court has also begun curbing accumulation of cases by disposing of them at the admission stage itself. One such PIL petition to be dismissed related to renaming of Arulnathapuram in Eluvaraimukki village in Thoothukudi district.

Rejecting the plea, the court said: “Changing the name of a village, a street or a building falls within the wisdom of the government and the other authorities who are competent to do the same. The petitioner has got no right to demand that a particular name should be affixed... or a particular name should not be given for the same.”

Earmarking a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani for hearing writ appeals and encroachment-related cases alone had also turned fruitful with disposal of considerable number of appeals, the court official said. “Good number of criminal appeals are also getting disposed of. Now, there are around 250 criminal appeals pending in the Bench. Going by the speed of the Bench, about 200 of them should get disposed of by the year end,” he added.

