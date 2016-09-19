The Madras High Court Bench here has helped a 12-year-old girl, subjected to physical abuse by her relatives and rescued by Thanjavur District Child Welfare Committee, to reunite with her mother who had remarried after the death of her first husband through whom she had three children including the victim girl.

Disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman S. Sathya, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani directed the District Child Welfare Officer Suganthavalli to relieve the girl from Annai Sathya Government Orphanage, where she had been lodged temporarily, and hand over her custody to the petitioner.

The judges pointed out that the petitioner was initially married to one Subramani alias Balasubramani and had three children including the 12-year-old girl, a nine-year-old boy and a three-year-old kid through him.

However, after his death, the woman got married to one Velayutham and began searching for a shelter for her children.

In 2014, she approached her relative T. Rakinai in Thanjavur and reportedly sought her help to get the 12-year-old girl admitted in a school in Papanasam. The custody of the girl was also handed over to the relative who allegedly abused the child physically along with her daughter Saranya leading to registration of a criminal case against them.

The Papanasam police had registered a First Information Report against Ms. Rakinai and her daughter under Section 323 (causing hurt voluntarily with dangerous weapons) of Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Officer.

While a conviction under Section 323 could lead to imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or fine or both, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act also provided imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of Rs.1 lakh or both against those who had assaulted, abandoned or abused a child.

The Child Welfare Officer also appeared before the court during the hearing of the habeas corpus petition and told the judges that the girl had sustained injuries all over her body and hence she was immediately shifted to the government orphanage in order to protect her from being subjected to further abuse.

After recording her submissions, the Division Bench directed the officer to hand over the custody of the child to the petitioner and also directed the school in Papanasam to issue Transfer Certificate and give back the original birth certificate and other relevant certificates of the child if the petitioner wanted to shift her to some other institution.

Though the school was not a party to the habeas corpus petition, the judges directed the High Court Registry to mark a copy of their order to the headmistress for proper follow up action.

They also recorded the wish of the child to go along with her mother who, in turn, promised the court to educate her.