The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a writ petition filed by a physically challenged woman challenging an order passed by Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Chennai on July 15, 2014, refusing to interfere with the insistence of her employer that she undergo a physical measurement test to ascertain her height and weight before promoting her to the post of Inspector of Central Excise.

Dismissing the writ petition pending since 2014, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanaryanan and V.M. Velumani held that it could not interfere with the insistence to undergo the test since the petitioner had not challenged a policy decision taken by her employer in 2008 to fix physical parameters, in consultation with the National Institute for Orthopaedically Handicapped in Kolkata, for holding certain posts.

The judges pointed out that though the petitioner, S. Annanda Padmavathi, had filed a writ petition in 2009, challenging the policy decision taken in 2008, it got dismissed for non-prosecution in 2010 and since then no steps had been taken to restore that petition. In the meantime, the petitioner got promoted as Inspector, even before the parameters were fixed, on condition that she should comply with them after their formulation.

However, in 2011, she approached the CAT against her employer’s insistence to undergo the physical measurement test and that case was dismissed in 2014 leading to the present writ petition. Further, after the filing of the present petition, the petitioner was reverted to the post of Senior Tax Assistant on August 29 this year.