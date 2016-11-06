The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Dindigul Corporation Commissioner to consider a plea made to amend the birth certificate of a nine-year-old boy and replace the names and residential address of his biological parents with the names and residential address of his adoptive parents. Justice V. Bharathidasan passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by N.N. Ramesh of Dindigul seeking a direction to the Corporation Commissioner to issue a fresh birth certificate for his adopted son born on March 20, 2007 after amending the registration made on December 28, 2007.

The judge directed the Commissioner to consider the the plea for mutation of records in the light of a circular issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) on March 12, 2012 listing out the procedures and guidelines for making fresh entries as well as changing existing entries in the birth records of children taken on adoption.

Mr. Justice Bharathidasan also ordered that another circular issued by the RGI on May 15, 2015 should also be taken into account while considering the petitioner’s representation and disposing it within 12 weeks.

The petitioner claimed to have adopted the child, born on March 20, 2007, with the consent of the latter’s biological parents on April 15, 2007 and duly registered the adoption with the office of the Sub-Registrar, Nagal Nayakanpatti in Dindigul. In 2012, the petitioner filed a civil suit before a lower court and obtained a decree on April 28, 2014 declaring that they were the parents of the adopted child. It was only after that, they made a representation for amending the birth records.