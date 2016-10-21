: Pointing out to the State government that it does have statutory powers to control the fare collected by private bus operators plying on inter-city and inter-State routes, the Madras High Court Bench here has restrained the operators from collecting enhanced fares, fixed by them unilaterally for 2016-17, until the court takes a final decision on a suo motu case taken up by it to prevent fleecing of passengers, especially during the festive season.

Passing interim orders in the case, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran ordered that no amount more than the fare fixed by All Omni Bus Owners Association for 2015-16 should be collected from Friday to November 4, when the case had been posted for further hearing, and that excess fare already collected through advance bookings for travel during between October 27 and 31 should be refunded at the time of boarding.

“It is further directed that the Transport Commissioner, respective Regional Transport Authorities, District Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of every district shall be responsible to enforce this order meticulously. They shall take every step to ensure that no excess fare is collected in violation of this interim order by the omni bus operators,” the judges said and warned of appropriate legal action against the officials if the order was violated.

Special Government Pleader M. Govindan, representing State Transport Authority, told the court that the private bus operators plying their vehicles on inter-city and inter-State routes fall under the class of ‘contract carriages’ and that the government had so far not fixed any kind of fare to be collected by them. No other State government in the country had fixed the fares to be collected by such private bus operators.

However, Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal, appointed as an amicus curiae, said Sections 67 and 74(2)(vi) of the Motor Vehicles Act authorised the transport authorities to fix fares and freights for stage carriages, goods carriages and contract carriages and also to specify the charges at the time of granting permit. He stated that the High Court of Bombay too, in 2014, had directed the Government of Maharashtra to regulate the fares of private bus operators.

Advocate T. Lajapathi Roy said Rule 171 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules prescribed a form for grant of permit to contract carriages and that form contained a column for mentioning the fare that could be collected by the bus operators. After recording their submissions, the judges said it made out a strong case for passing interim orders until the government and the bus operators filed their counter affidavits.

Restrains operators from collecting enhanced fares, fixed by them unilaterally for 2016-17