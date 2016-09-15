They are accused to have caused loss to the tune of Rs.170 cr. to exchequer

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to three granite quarry lessees accused of having caused loss to the tune of Rs.170 crore to the public exchequer by quarrying illegally and surreptitiously.

Justice V.M. Velumani dismissed the advance bail applications filed by RM. Ramanathan, P.K.M. Selvam and S. Sankaranarayanan seeking immunity from arrest in cases booked against them by Madurai District Crime Branch (DCB) police last year.

The judge said she was not inclined to grant the relief since serious allegations of quarrying illegally by excavating deep pits using explosive substances and endangering the lives of their employees and stray animals had been levelled against the petitioners.

According to the prosecution, Ramanathan was granted lease in 1995 to quarry granite for 10 years 0.45 hectare of land at Keelaiyur near here. However, he quarried contrary to the terms of the lease granted by way of a Government Order and caused loss to the government.

A Special Committee appointed to inspect granite quarries in the district, visited the petitioner’s quarry on November 6, 2012 and found that he had illegally quarried 4,545.122 cubic metre of granite from the leased land and 2,626.50 cubic metres from adjacent lands.

The committee submitted an evaluation report stating that the petitioner had illegally quarried totally 7,171.62 cubic metres of granites valued at Rs. 28.68 crore. It was also found that the petitioner did not fence the pits thereby endangering several lives.

Similarly, Selvam and Sankaranarayanan had floated a partnership firm named Aiswarya Rock Exports and obtained permission on February 16, 2006 to quarry multi-coloured granite for 20 years from 1.20.5 hectares in Kalikappan and Poolangulam villages near here.

However, they illegally quarried granite blocks measuring 70,819.44 cubic metres by using explosive substances, damaged public properties, endangered the lives of human beings and livestock by rendering deep pits waterlogged and quarrying illegally and caused loss to the government to the tune of Rs. 141.64 Crore, the police claimed.