The Madras High Court Bench here has criticised a Principal Subordinate Court, a Rent Control Appellate Authority, for having been “most brusque, illogical and erroneous” in upsetting a “well reasoned” order passed by an Additional District Munsif (Rent Controller) directing the tenants of a commercial building to vacate the premises.

Allowing a civil revision petition filed by the landlords in 2007, Justice C.T. Selvam said he “only hopes that the Rent Control Appellate Authority had not been pre-determined. The petitioners or landlords have been denied their right of having possession of the property for more than 10 years as the order directing eviction was dated September 1, 2005.”

The judge pointed out that the Rent Controller had ordered eviction of tenants on the ground of sub-letting the premises without the permission of the landlords and not remitting rent regularly. The Munsif had also rejected the argument of tenants that the property belonged to a trust and therefore the plaintiffs in the suit were not eligible to seek eviction.

“Can’t raise issue”

He held that the tenants could not raise such an issue after having entered into a rental agreement with the plaintiffs and paying rent to them for a considerable number of years.

“The Tamil Nadu Building Lease and Rent Control Act defines a landlord. It does not stipulate landlords to be the owners of the building and land on which the building is situated. This definition includes any person who is entitled to receive rent as the landlord and the explanation to section 2(b) also includes the original tenant and sub-lessee.

“In case of sub-lessee, the landlord is the original tenant. If the petitioner does not have any right, the sub-tenant too does not have any right to be in possession,” the Munsif had said.

However, on appeal, the Principal Subordinate Judge on February 14, 2007 reversed the Rent Controller’s order and said the tenants had taken the premises on rent for running a lodge and hence there was nothing wrong in sub letting a portion of it for a telephone booth.

He also held that there was no default in payment of rent since the money had been deposited in court.

After comparing the reasons given by the courts, Mr. Justice Selvam restored the order of the Rent Controller and directed the tenants to vacate the property situated at Balamore Road in Nagercoil of Kanniyakumari district within a month.