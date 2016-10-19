The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday decided to crack down on private buses that fleece passengers especially during holidays and festival seasons and directed the State Government to explain by Wednesday as to why was it not controlling the fare collected by those bus operators.

Taking suo motu notice of newspaper reports, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said that it was not appropriate for the government to turn a blind eye to the excess fare collected by the bus operators from poor people who are employed away from their hometowns and want to spend time with family on festive occasions.

The judges also appointed Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal as an amicus curiae to assist the court in deciding the issue in terms of the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant statutes and rules framed for regulating the contract carriages.

They also asked advocate T. Lajapathi Roy and other lawyers to express their views on the issue on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Mohanlal pointed out to the court that not only buses but also aircraft operators charge three times more during festival occasions. Since the buses were used by the poor and the middle class, it was essential for the State to regulate the fares collected by them from the passengers, he said.

Mr. Roy said that the private buses were fleecing passengers since they fall within the definition of ‘contract carriages’ and the fare collected by them was not technically the ticket charges since those buses were operated on the basis of the passengers sharing the total cost among them for travelling from one destination to another.

Asking the lawyers to make elaborate submissions on Wednesday, the judges directed Special Government Pleader M. Govindan to ascertain as to whether any Government Order had been passed so far fixing the maximum fare that could be collected by the bus operators.

Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said that they shall not allow collection of exorbitant charges by the private bus operators from the ensuing Deepavali season.