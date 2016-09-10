She converted dead end of a road into an additional plot

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has disapproved of the act of a real estate developer who had converted the dead end of a 30 feet road into an additional plot and has directed the purchaser of the plot to vacate the property “quietly and peacefully” without forcing the officials to take coercive action.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the purchaser, a Division Bench of Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S.S. Sundar said: “Once a layout gets approved and a particular land area is demarcated therein either for lung space, community space or for formation of road, the said position cannot be altered subsequently and a portion thereof cannot be converted into an additional plot.”

In so far as the present writ petitioner R. Jeyasudha was concerned, the judges pointed out that she had purchased Plot No.20A at Neelamega Nagar layout at Y. Othakadai here in 2005 from another woman who, in turn, had bought the property from one Annamalai Servai in 1996.

Mr. Servai had developed the layout and got it approved by Directorate of Town and Country Planning in 1984.

The approved layout had only 100 plots apart from space earmarked for roads and parks.

However, the “greedy developer” converted the space meant for a 30 feet road between Plot No.20 and a park into an additional plot without any authorisation, numbered it as Plot No.20A and succeeded in selling it off as well, Mr. Justice Rao said while writing the judgement for the Bench.

“When once a layout has been subjected to scrutiny and subsequently it was approved by the DTCP, it is impermissible for any individual or for that matter even for the local body to alter the boundaries or the nature of the layout itself. A portion of the 30 feet road lying on the northern side of the layout may be a dead end; still that space cannot be converted into a plot by the developer.

“The reason is very simple. If the developer had shown one plot additionally in the layout, the DTCP may not have sanctioned the layout itself as the open spaces left for community living would relatively fall short of the requirement and consequently, the density of the plotted land would become more than the permissible limit,” the Division Bench added.

It also held that the Panchayat had rightly asked the writ petitioner to vacate the property and the Collector too had dismissed a statutory appeal preferred by her on February 24, 2014.

However, since the petitioner happened to be a woman entrepreneur involved in small time wood carving business at the property, the judges gave her time till December 31 to vacate the property “quietly and peacefully.”

Further, finding that a revision petition preferred by her against the Collector’s order was pending with the State Government for more than two-and-a-half years, the judges said: “In the meantime (before the end of the ultimatum), we hope and trust the government would have decided the revision said to have been preferred by the petitioner on March 4, 2014.”