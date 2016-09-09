Cities » Madurai

MADURAI, September 9, 2016
Updated: September 9, 2016 03:26 IST

Guides exposed to practical tourism

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A view of the Rajagopuram of Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, Chennai.
File Photo
A view of the Rajagopuram of Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, Chennai.

Legends, rituals and beliefs dormant under tangible structures were brought out for the benefit of tourist guides to make their profession more responsible and ethical at a two-day workshop conducted by the Travel Club here last week.

Participants drawn from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Sri Lanka were exposed to a series of lectures on value addition provided by important places of the State to visitors by R. Venkatraman, former Professor of Art History, Madurai Kamaraj University, and V. Vedachalam, noted epigraphist. They took the participants on a tour of ancient culture that preceded the Vedic period and its manifestations in places of tourist importance, which included the Chennai region, with Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple as focus; Tiruchi region with Rockfort; Thanjavur region with Kumbakonam as the centre; Ramanathapuram region with Rameswaram in focus; and Madurai region with Jain vestiges in the forefront.

Museum of ethnic groups

Prof. Venkatraman, in his lecture on the significance of intangible heritage, explained how India became a museum of many ethnic groups with the arrival of people, especially those from Austric and Mediterranean cultures. All people were beneficiaries of a cosmic order and the ‘kolam’ drawn in the morning in front of homes was a symbol of that order.

Focussing on the spread of Saivism, Prof. Venkatraman described how Kapali, the god of cremation ground, came to be worshipped as Bairava and whose followers were in large numbers in Mylapore, coexisting with Digambar Jains. The Bakthi Movement transformed the worship of a “terrible god” into that of a “benign god” in the form of Eswara. He looked at Murugan cult as a syncretism of many gods like Skanda, Karthikeya, Visaka and Murugan.

Skanda, he said, was a youthful god with a lance, named after Alexander the Great. Alexander in Persian was Sikandar, which transformed in Sanskrit as Skanda, he said. Skanda was present in many temples of North India even when Alexander was alive. Murugan, who was confined to the Kurinji land as its god, was later made a universal god of Tamils. He also spoke about the importance of Kumbakonam and its association with Lakulisa of Gujarat and Mahamaham.

Dr. Vedachalam dwelt at length on the Sethu Nadu and its association with Rome and the architectural importance of Kancheepuram, especially Kailasanathar Temple. He said that a visit to Madurai would not be complete without seeing the Jain vestiges around it.

More In: Madurai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tamil Nadu

We are neck-deep in trouble, say T.N. farmers

Incident-free bandh on TN-Karnataka border

HC dismisses plea to permit camel slaughtering

Meeting with Priyanka life-changing: Nalini

Four youths electrocuted in Tirunelveli church procession

Kannada outfits protest on T.N. border

Man hacks 5-year-old boy to death

“Tamil Nadu has become India’s knowledge hub”

Centre’s move to privatise major ports condemned

Chennai

No escape for residents if Adyar swells again

A painful trip down memory lane

Suburban service made permanent

ICMR gets psychiatrists’ support for research

CII to propose policies favouring start-up

A walk in the woods

For the love of country

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Junction to get automated multilevel car parking

Corporation plans vehicle tracking devices for lorries

Dalits allege assault by Caste Hindus; petition submitted

Man gets ten years for throwing acid on woman

Out of Anaikatti: Birds on my brain

Tiruchirapalli

With trickling flow in the Cauvery, immersed idols only pile up

Construction of integrated agri extension centres to begin soon

Forest team mounts vigil following wild animal scare

SASTRA, TCS set up teacher’s training centre

College gets students from USA, France

Making room for the loom

Incident-free bandh on TN-Karnataka border

Bid to lay siege to bank foiled

Jamal Mohamed College, Bishop Heber College triumph

Puducherry

CAG sees red as green laws are given a short shrift

‘Guidelines to regulate 2-wheeler rental firms soon’

Govt. to probe ‘malpractices’ at PRTC

Varsities must transit to knowledge system: UGC chief

NAAC team visits college to decide on accreditation

Guides exposed to practical tourism

New procedures for minors to get passport

Death penalty as the only punishment challenged

Horticulture set to achieve new high in Madurai

Power shutdown in city today

Building plan approval process decentralised

Advantages and disadvantages of RTE Act

Police target “IND” number plates

Keep dengue at bay with homoeopathy

3,000 to 4,000 jobs will be created in three years: HCL



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Madurai

Death penalty as the only punishment challenged

The Madras High Court Bench has sought the Centre’s response to a public interest litigation petition challenging Constitutional validity o... »