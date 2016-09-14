Though the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has many features, implementing it in the present form may not only jeopardise many stakeholders, but lead to inflation.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association Limited president S.P. Jeyapragasam said that the Union government was planning to implement the GST with effect from April 2017.

There were strong indications that the Centre was planning to exempt only 97 products/services from tax. Above all, the taxation slab rates varied, which apparently might result in inflationary trends.

There were also apprehensions among micro and small traders that the Union and State governments might act individually, thus causing confusion among stakeholders. Mr. Jeyapragasam said the State government would not have any control over the rate of taxation or the tax exempted commodities.

Under such circumstances, he said, they had submitted a memorandum to the Centre praying for amendments so that they would provide a level playing field for all concerned.

Association secretary S.V.S.S. Velshankar said that under the proposed GST, though there were different types of taxes such as SGST, CGST and IGST, only one department should control all taxes. He urged the Centre to give due representation to all the associations and trade unions as it concerned all sections in society.

In such a transformation stage, the government should address all these issues and then introduce the GST.

To a query, the office-bearers clarified that they welcomed the GST, but not in the present form.

