A meeting to hear grievances of power consumers of Samayanallur division will be conducted at the office of the Executive Engineer, Samayanallur, between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on September 1 (Thursday), according to a press release from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.
