Police filed a charge sheet running to 3,881 pages in five cases in the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur near here on Thursday in connection with the granite scam.

After irregularities were reported in the granite sector in August 2012, police conducted investigations and registered 98 cases against licensed operators, including PRP Granites, seized properties and cancelled the permits.

Over the years, the granite operators had indulged in violations on such a large scale that even poromboke lands and waterbodies were not spared. Natural resources in and around Melur, Keezhavalavu, Tiruvathavur, Usilampatti and Chekkanoorani were destroyed during mining, a report filed by High Court-appointed Legal Commissioner U. Sagayam had stated. While, the High Court had stayed filing of charge sheet in 23 cases, police had filed charge sheet in 48 of the 75 cases so far. The advocates appearing for the government said steps were being taken to vacate the stay and soon charge sheets would be filed in the remaining cases as well.